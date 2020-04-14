Michael Taylor, 49

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Michael Taylor, a 49-year-old male, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, after a shooting in a residential area of the city, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the incident took place at approximately 11 a.m. at a home in the 5200 block of Brookview Drive.
Holmes said Taylor was transported to the hospital after being shot, but died shortly afterward.
No arrests have been made in the case.
If you have any information that can help police, please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.