Man arrested after shooting into vehicle occupied by ex-girlfriend, child
Willie Demon Mayes, 31. (Source: JPD)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | April 14, 2020 at 9:16 AM CDT - Updated April 14 at 9:16 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have arrested a man they say fired shots at three people on Ford Avenue near Capitol Street this past weekend.

According to police, 31-year-old Wille Demon Mayes shot into a vehicle that was occupied by his ex-girlfriend, a male and a small child.

The suspect is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The victims’ injuries were not life-threatening.

Mayes was arrested with help from the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

