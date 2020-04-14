Man arrested after shooting into vehicle occupied by ex-girlfriend, child

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have arrested a man they say fired shots at three people on Ford Avenue near Capitol Street this past weekend.
According to police, 31-year-old Wille Demon Mayes shot into a vehicle that was occupied by his ex-girlfriend, a male and a small child.
The suspect is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
The victims’ injuries were not life-threatening.
Mayes was arrested with help from the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
