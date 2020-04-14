Jordan McCoy, 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jordan McCoy, an 11-year-old black male, died Monday, April 6, 2020, after a bullet struck him while he was sleeping, according to police.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said someone fired multiple shots into an apartment unit at Berwood Apartments on Forest Avenue at approximately 3:30 a.m.
Investigators believe dozens of rounds from a high-powered rifle sprayed the building.
One of McCoy’s younger siblings was also grazed by a bullet, according to family.
No arrests have been made in the case.
If you have any information that can help police, please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
