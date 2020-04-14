Jeremiah Thompson, 27

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jeremiah Thompson, a 27-year-old man, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, after a shooting that injured two others, according to Jackson police.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the shooting took place at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Maple Street.
Holmes said Thompson got shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Two others with gunshot wounds later arrived at a hospital by private vehicle, Holmes said, but their conditions are not known.
Police have not made any arrests nor revealed a motive in the case.
If you have any information that can help police, please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
