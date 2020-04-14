Gov. Reeves, state leaders tour areas ravaged by Easter tornadoes

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves spent part of the day in communities impacted by the Easter tornadoes.
He’s now helping to coordinate state aid for the families who were hit hardest by the storm.
Governor Reeves was in Jones and Covington counties where he met briefly with local officials about the state’s disaster response.
He also toured the tornado path by air, getting a firsthand view of the devastation.
Governor Reeves says that he talked to Vice President Mike Pence and F.E.M.A. leaders Tuesday morning and has requested a federal emergency declaration.
The governor says the state is currently providing food and shelter for the tornado victims.
Some who have lost their homes are being put in hotel rooms for the time being. Shelters can’t be opened because of the threat of Covid-19, making the disaster response difficult in places.
The governor says despite everything going on with the virus, he believes Mississippians will recover from this natural disaster.
Governor Reeves was joined by Senator Cyndi Hyde-Smith and Congressman Michael Guest who both pledged to expedite federal aid to Mississippi communities impacted in the storm.
Mississippi currently has 11 federal emergency declarations open.
5 of those have happened in the last 90 days.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.