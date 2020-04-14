Gov. Reeves to graduating seniors: ‘I’m terribly sorry'

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced that school will remain closed for the rest of the semester.
Distance learning will continue, but what this will mean for graduation ceremonies across the state remains a question mark.
Last month Gov. Reeves touched on the subject, saying that CDC guidelines barring gatherings of more than 10 people in one room at a time may lighten up in time for the ceremonies to be held but that he did not want to offer “false hope.”
For now, Gov. Reeves simply offerers his apologies.
“I’m terribly sorry we find ourselves in this position," Gov. Reeves said, "but sometimes life throws you a curveball. And that’s true whether you’re a 17 or 18-year-old senior in high school or if you’re a 45-year-old governor of the state of Mississippi.”
He continued, offering that there will be other curveballs throughout life but with patience, guidance, prayer and good decisions, “We will get through COVID-19 just like you’re going to get through all of the other curveballs that life throws you.”
“I know that’s very little for you at this time, but it is what it is and we’re working to get this virus slowed down so that we can return to a more normal life as quickly as possible,” Gov. Reeves concluded.
