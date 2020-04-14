WATCH: Miss. schools to remain closed through rest of semester

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Misssissippi Governor Tate Reeves announced schools will remain closed through the remainder of the semester.
Schools were tentatively closed through April 17 in the state. Reeves said educators should continue distance learning while they remain closed.
“To every teacher that’s gone above and beyond in these trying times, thank you,” he said.
He said the thought of the young kids has made the decision tough on him, but the emergency ultimately deemed it not safe to reopen schools.
He says students who follow along with distance learning should be able to graduate on time.
A ‘Reopen Mississippi’ task force will work to kickstart the economy once the state is ready to reopen. A representative from each part of the state will be on the board, led by Joe Sanderson of Sanderson Farms.
The governor did not say whether he would extend the state’s shelter-in-place order that is set to expire on April 20.
Reeves also discussed the deadly Easter Sunday storms that ripped through the state.
He says the families he met with in tornado-ravaged areas are devastated, but resilient.
“The Mississippi spirit that unites us is strong,” he said.
