First Alert Forecast: brighter, staying cool mid-week

TUESDAY: High pressure, generally, still holding over the region, through the day. Highs will sneak into the 60s into the afternoon hours amid mostly sunny skies. A weak front will push through Tuesday night and could spark a shower or two, though most will remain dry as lows fall into the 40s, a few upper 30s possible north and east of Metro Jackson.
WEDNESDAY: In the wake of the second front, expect mostly sunny skies and for temperatures to run below average for the third day in a row, after being much above average over the last several weeks. Highs will top out in the 60s again, falling into the 40s, with a few upper 30s sprinkled in.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will hold firm over the region through the upcoming week; expect mostly to partly sunny skies with temperatures gradually warming into the the latter half of the week. High will ease into the 70s again Thursday and Friday. A disturbance will move across the Gulf States over the weekend, bringing a wave of rain and storms – though as of now, severe weather isn’t anticipated. Rain should exit by the start of next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
