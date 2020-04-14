Demarcus Jones, 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Demarcus Jones, a 23-year-old black man, died Friday, April 3, 2020, after a shooting in the northwest part of the city, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the shooting took place at approximately 1 a.m. in the 3400 block of Edwards Avenue.
Holmes said paramedics transported Jones in critical condition with a wound to the upper body, but Jones died at the hospital.
Investigators say a second man was also injured by gunfire, sustaining graze wounds.
One week after the shooting, police arrested 30-year-old Justin Wiggins with assistance from U.S. Marshals.
Wiggins faces a murder charge.
A motive has not been released.
