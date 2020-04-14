Delta town’s only clinic closes temporarily during COVID-19 outbreak

TCHULA, Miss. (WLBT) - There are concerns in the town of Tchula about the closure of the community's only clinic.
Some fear the elderly and poor are being forced to go without treatment.
According to administrators, they have no plans to abandon the community and are seeing patients who continue to have access to their healthcare providers.
Residents in the small town of Tchula say the only clinic in the community has been closed for about a month, denying them access to healthcare and COVID-19 testing.
But administrators of the facility say their patients are still receiving care.
Two hundred to 300 patients are seen monthly at the clinic.
Mallory Community Health Care Center CEO Dr. Rozell Chapman said the Tchula facility was forced to close at the start of the Coronavirus spread because there was not enough personal protection equipment for the staff.
Chapman told WLBT they are currently seeing patients through telehealth and at their Durant, Lexington and Greenwood locations.
"We've kinda directed our patients to those locations," said Chapman. "We have equipped our sites with telehealth so that even our we did not abandon our Tchula community. If they need any assistance with their medications, refills, chronic care conditions they can always call us via telehealth".
Some in the community say the elderly and low income do not have access to telehealth and were not informed that the clinic was closed.
"With this population they do have a lot of access to the government phones and so they are able to use those and able to contact and get the telehealth services they need," the physician.
The Mallory Community Health Center in Lexington has tested 50 patients for COVID-19 in the last 30 days with five positive results.
According to some residents, doctors don’t stay long at the facility, and they fear it will close for good.
The facility's CEO said they have no plans to leave.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.