‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in deadly Pike Co. shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pike County man is on the run after a deadly shooting in McComb.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 29 year old Austin “Rell” Cole. He’s wanted for the shooting death of Raheem Brown.
The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Easter Sunday at a home on Carson Lane. Police arrived at the home and found the victim with a gunshot wound. They tried to revive him but couldn’t.
The US Marshall Fugitive Recovery Task Force is assisting in his capture.
A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to Cole’s arrest.
Cole is considered armed and dangerous.
Please call Crimes Stoppers at 601-684-0033 or Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323 if you have any information.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.