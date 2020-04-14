Antwon Bolton, 22

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Antwon Bolton, a 22-year-old black male, died Monday, April 6, 2020, after a shooting in a fast-food business parking lot, according to police.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened at approximately 1 a.m. near the Taco Bell on Highway 80.
Investigators believe Bolton was hit several times after someone shot into his vehicle.
Holmes said Bolton died at the scene.
Police said another man was also injured in the shooting, but his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
No arrests have been made in the case.
If you have any information that can help police, please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
