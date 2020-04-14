Andrew Allen, 60

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Andrew Allen, a 60-year-old man, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, after a shootout with another man, according to police.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the incident between Allen and 32-year-old Michael Smith happened at approximately 4 p.m. in the 700 block of Lindsey Drive.
Smith’s injuries left him in critical condition for several days; police arrested him after he was released from the hospital.
Smith has now been charged with murder.
