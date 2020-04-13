’We were just happy to be alive;' residents recount moment tornado struck in Jefferson Davis Co.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Damage, destruction, and devastation. That’s the way to describe the damage in Jefferson Davis County especially on Son Bud Lane.
Nine homes are destroyed.
“We see it everyday, but literally it happened. It happened so quick,” said Resident Katerina Harper.
Katerina Harper fought back tears as she talked about the dangerous weather that destroyed homes and lives in Jefferson Davis County.
“I felt the floor shaking and I said the storm is about to hit.”
Harper and her son were visiting her parents when she says a fast moving twister ripped through her home. Trapping them all inside.
“My dad and I pushed and lifted the top of the house off my mom as my son was trying to hold it and pull my mom out at the same time. We all came out and hugged each other and we were just happy to be alive. It has been hard. I never thought of losing anything like this.”
On the other side of town off Highway 35 North, Phillip Reese’s home of more than 50 years now gone. He was unloading groceries when storms rolled through
“I heard a roar and I told my wife to get away from the window and we went into the bathroom and that is when we heard all the commotion and it caved in. It was really rough,” said Reese.
Reese and his family although their home was destroyed, they are thankful their lives were spared.
“I thought this was over, but God is good."
