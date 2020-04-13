Three new counties to open one-day COVID-19 testing

By Jacob Gallant | April 13, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT - Updated April 13 at 3:47 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three more counties in Mississippi will be open for one-day mobile COVID-19 testing this week.

Holmes, Leflore, and Wilkinson Counties will have locations open for those in need of a COVID-19 test. These tests will be located at:

  • Wednesday, April 15, Leflore County: Mississippi Valley State University football stadium, 14000 Highway 82 West, Itta Bena
  • Thursday, April 16, Holmes County: City of Lexington Multi-Purpose Complex, 22521 Depot St., Lexington
  • Thursday, April 16, Wilkinson County: Emergency Management Agency, 1495 U.S. 61 South, Woodville

This is in addition to previously-announced testing in Chickasaw and Jefferson counties on Tuesday, April 14.

Those in need of testing can use the C Spire health app for a free screening. If it’s determined you should get a test, you can then go to the location.

If you don’t have a smartphone, you can call 601-496-7200.

