Miss. deals with simultaneous disasters as deadly storms hit amid COVID-19 crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Governor Reeves says there are teams pushing out tarps and water and standing by with chainsaws where needed.
But as you might imagine, the state’s resources are being stretched in many directions right now. A daily briefing devoted to COVID-19 updates morphed into a recap of disaster response for simultaneous disasters.
“This storm was bad or worse than anything we’ve seen in a decade, said Governor Tate Reeves. "We are used to tornadoes in Mississippi. No one is used to this.”
“30 counties across the state were affected by these storms," detailed Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Greg Michel. "In six of those counties, unfortunately we did have fatalities.”
Governor Reeves signed a disaster declaration Sunday night and explained why he’s also asking for an immediate federal declaration.
“Would allow us to immediately start IA and PA which is individual assistance and public assistance," Reeves said. "That’s monies from the federal Stafford act which we could immediately put into the hands of local governments as well as resources we could put in the hands of individuals affected by this storm.”
Meanwhile, the threat of COVID-19 lingers with the state getting closer to the projected peak of cases and resource use.
“As of April 12, we had 124 COVID patients in intensive care beds," explained State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. "We had 206 additional ICU beds available, as of yesterday. We had 84 COVID infected patients on ventilators. And we had additional 496 ventilators available. So, going into what we hope is going to be the peak of resources, we do feel like we have adequate resources.”
Governor Reeves says the data indicates the measures the state has in place are working but is still weighing options about what will happen after the current shelter-in-place expires a week from now.
Reeves plans to make an announcement about public schools Tuesday.
