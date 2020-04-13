MDOC: Inmate dies after illness, later tested positive for coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections has confirmed one case of COVID-19 in the inmate population.
The inmate was housed at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman and has died.
The inmate was tested when he began exhibiting symptoms and was immediately medically isolated.
The results did not come in until after the inmate had died. Whether the inmate died because of the coronavirus has not been determined. He also had underlying health issues.
MDOC Interim Commissioner Tommy Taylor said, “We are committed to protecting the health and well-being of all within our system,” Taylor said. “Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, our facilities have been under quarantine with restricted transfers, no visitations other than attorneys, and daily screening of facility staff. With this first positive case, we have further isolated all the affected areas and increased screenings for all the inmates who came in contact with the individual. Inmates who came in close contact with the positive individual have been provided with masks.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.