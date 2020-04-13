Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER-SOUTH
Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 6 in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Strong storms pounding the Deep South have killed at least six people in south Mississippi and damaged up to 300 homes and other buildings in northern Louisiana. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Sunday night. The National Weather Service said large parts of the South remain at risk of severe weather. Much of the region was under flash flood, tornado and thunderstorm warnings and watches overnight and around 750,000 people were without power in a 10-state swatch. The weather service advised thunderstorms would shift across the southeast and mid-Atlantic states Monday, bringing potential tornadoes, wind and hail.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BACKUP HOSPITALS
Backup coronavirus hospital in Memphis worries residents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The inclusion of a Memphis, Tennessee, shopping center on a list of potential locations for makeshift coronavirus hospitals has some neighborhood residents concerned. Those who live in the Nutbush area note that it is predominantly black and low-income — and that it is the only site on the list located in the middle of a residential neighborhood. City officials say the site is being considered because it could accommodate hundreds of beds. But they say only mildly ill patients would be treated there and that if their conditions worsened, they would be transferred to other hospitals.
MISSISSIPPI FIRE-DOGS KILLED
Mississippi couple escapes fire but 6 of their 8 dogs die
SAUCIER, Miss. (AP) — A south Mississippi couple has escaped a house fire, but six of their eight dogs died. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan says the fire happened early Sunday in Saucier. He says the husband and wife awoke to the blaze. They were able to get out with two of the dogs. But they were overcome by heat and smoke and could not get the others. Sullivan says electrical problems might have started the fire, but the cause remains under investigation.
AP-VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi nearing 100 virus deaths, more cases confirmed
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Many Mississippi churches held online services to celebrate Easter and to help people maintain distance from one another to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Figures released by the state Health Department on Sunday showed Mississippi had at least 2,781 confirmed cases and 96 deaths from the virus as of Saturday evening. That was an increase of 139 cases and three deaths from the previous day. One concern has been the potential for widespread infection inside jails and prisons. The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department says a detention officer at the county jail in Raymond tested positive for the virus and is undergoing treatment.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LIVES LOST-A POLICE MENTOR
Lives Lost: Milwaukee police leader ensured racial equality
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Lenard “Lenny” Wells had wide influence in his decades in law enforcement. He mentored generations of officers and community activists who went on to become police leaders and lawmakers. He helped ensure African Americans had equal access to promotions in the desegregated Milwaukee Police Department. Wells died March 21 at age 69 of complications from the coronavirus. He dedicated his life to racial equality and fairness, both within the Police Department and the larger community. A retired colleague described him as “a very versatile leader in Wisconsin.” In retirement, he was teaching criminal justice at the University of Memphis in Tennessee.
MERIDIAN-FORMER POLICE STATION
Meridian sells former police station; developer mum on plans
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A former police station in Mississippi is being sold, and a developer is not yet revealing what he plans to put there. The Meridian City Council has voted to sell the downtown building for $35,000. Developer Greg Creel says repairs will begin soon. The city previously voted to sell the building in 2018 to someone else for a higher price. That person decided against the purchase. The new contract says if the building is not developed within two years, it will be returned to city ownership.