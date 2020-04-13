Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says an influx of tourists for Mardi Gras in February may be a reason why Louisiana has a higher rate of COVID-19 cases than other Southern states. A recent CDC report says population density might play “a significant role in the acceleration of transmission” of the coronavirus. And it said Louisiana experienced a “temporarily high” population density because of Carnival season visitors. It also notes the season ended Feb. 25 — well before federal calls to discourage mass gatherings in mid-March. Louisiana reported at least 34 more coronavirus deaths Sunday as cases climb. But officials say the rate of hospitalizations has slowed and the number of patients using ventilators is dropping.
Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 6 in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Strong storms pounding the Deep South have killed at least six people in south Mississippi and damaged up to 300 homes and other buildings in northern Louisiana. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Sunday night. The National Weather Service said large parts of the South remain at risk of severe weather. Much of the region was under flash flood, tornado and thunderstorm warnings and watches overnight and around 750,000 people were without power in a 10-state swatch. The weather service advised thunderstorms would shift across the southeast and mid-Atlantic states Monday, bringing potential tornadoes, wind and hail.
Coronavirus ravages storied New Orleans Mardi Gras group
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In a city ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak, members of one of New Orleans' most famous Mardi Gras groups _ the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club _ have paid a heavy price. Zulu President Elroy A. James said four of the fraternal organization’s members have died from coronavirus-related complications. Two others have died since the pandemic began though it’s not known if their deaths were virus-related. An additional 20 have tested positive. Fifty-one-year-old Cornell Charles is one Zulu member who died. His wife, Nicole, said her husband was a longtime coach with kids and was drawn to Zulu's philanthropic mission.
New Orleans archbishop takes to sky for coronavirus blessing
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The archbishop of New Orleans sprinkled holy water from a World War II-era biplane high above the city in an unusual blessing for those affected by the coronavirus. The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reports that the open-air plane carried 70-year-old Archbishop Gregory Aymond on Good Friday from the Lakefront Airport to Kenner, to Gretna, to the French Quarter over 25 minutes. Aymond prayed for protection and healing and sprinkled holy water that came from the Jordan River, where Jesus was baptized. As of Saturday, Louisiana had more than 20,000 reported cases of the virus and 806 reported deaths.
Edwards creating task force on virus's racial disparities
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards says Louisiana will try to combat the racial disparities in coronavirus deaths with a task force aimed at educating at-risk minority communities about the virus’s risks. The task force also will conduct long-term research about how to address underlying health gaps between blacks and whites in the state. Data released by the state health department this week showed the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus has disproportionately hit black residents in the state. African Americans account for one-third of Louisiana’s population. But they represent more than 70% of the state’s deaths from COVID-19.
South getting largest share of grants for civil rights sites
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Southern states that were once the epicenter of the civil rights struggle are getting the largest share of federal grant money meant to preserve sites linked to the movement. The National Park Service says more than $14 million will go to 51 projects in 20 states and the District of Columbia. Alabama is getting the largest amount, $3.5 million. Most of the money will go to repair and restore historic black churches. That includes Birmingham's 16th Street Baptist Church, where four girls died in a bombing. Other Deep South states including Georgia, Louisiana and South Carolina are also getting money.
Easter tornado threat poses safety dilemma during pandemic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The threat of strong tornadoes on Easter is posing a double-edged safety dilemma for Deep South communities deciding how to protect themselves during the coronavirus pandemic. Forecasters say an outbreak of severe thunderstorms with powerful twisters is likely Sunday from Louisiana through the Tennessee Valley. More than 4.5 million people live in the area where dangerous weather is most likely, including Birmingham, Alabama, and Jackson, Mississippi. While churches generally aren't holding indoor services, some plan drive-in worship in vehicles, which aren't safe during tornadoes. Some communities have waffled on whether to open storm shelters because of the virus threat.
Louisiana civil rights activist Dr. Harry Blake dies at 85
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A leader in the Civil Rights movement in north Louisiana, who put his life on the line in the fight for racial equality, has died after possibly being exposed to the coronavirus. Dr. Harry Blake, pastor emeritus at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church in Shreveport, died Wednesday. He was 85. The Times reports Blake’s daughter, Monica Blake Mickle, wrote on Facebook that her father was ill after being exposed to the virus but had been improving. She said test results on whether he actually had COVID-19 have not been confirmed. Gov. John Bel Edwards offered condolences on Thursday to Blake’s family during his daily press conference regarding the impact of the virus on the state.