First Alert Forecast: much quieter post-Easter storms

MONDAY: A much quieter situation that Easter Sunday across the region – outside of patchy fog and morning clouds, expect sunshine to return through the day with a cooler, drier northerly breeze flowing in around the region. Expect highs mainly in the 60s through the afternoon hours. We’ll remain clear and chilly tonight as lows fall into the 40s.
TUESDAY: High pressure, generally, still holding over the region, through the day. Highs will sneak into the upper 60s to near 70, for some, into the afternoon hours amid mostly sunny skies. A weak front will push through Tuesday night and could spark a shower or two, though most will remain dry as lows fall into the 40s, a few upper 30s possible north and east of Metro Jackson.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will hold firm over the region through the upcoming week; expect mostly to partly sunny skies with temperatures gradually warming into the the latter half of the week. Expect highs in the 60s behind the weak front for Wednesday, easing into the 70s again Thursday and Friday. A disturbance will move across the Gulf States over the weekend, bringing a wave of rain and storms – though as of now, severe weather isn’t anticipated.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
