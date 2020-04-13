Covington County tornado victims share stories of survival from Easter storms

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents in Covington County are digging out from destruction left by Sunday’s storms.
Several communities were hit hard by a twister near the Collins area.
Officials with the Covington County Emergency Management Agency said they have anywhere from 100-150 homes that were damaged or destroyed.
Some of the aftermath is devastating.
There are homes that were scrapped from their foundation with the owners belongings scattered for yards. Monday there were large groups of people out picking up the pieces.
Some said they’ve had to put social distancing for the virus aside as families and neighbors come together to aid each other in yet another crisis.
Bailey Hollingsworth said, “It’s heartbreaking man you know it’s crazy tornado last month just hit this place and they were just now recovering from that then right back to square one so just like I said you just got to stay humble and trust the good Lord has a plan for you.”
Everywhere you go there are amazing stories of survival.
Larry Pace and his wife rode out the storm in the home they’ve owned for 42 years.
A giant pine tree in their front yard came crashing through their roof.
They were huddled in the bathtub with pillows and escaped without a scratch.
The recovery could take some time. Power crews were out repairing lines and poles. For some homeowners they’ll be able to fix their properties but some sadly will have to start over.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.