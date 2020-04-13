Covington Co. community comes together after devastating Easter Sunday tornadoes

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Many people across the state are left with nothing after Easter Sunday tornadoes.
Recovery efforts are underway now in Covington County.
Devastation has left its mark there... but love, hope and thankfulness still fill the streets in this community.
“There is hope in the midst of it.”
Easter Sunday this year will forever be a reminder of a devastating loss for many.
“My aunt over here dislocated her shoulder when she was taking cover. It was just a wild experience," said Rodricus Johnson a storm victim who lives in Covington County.
For many only broken memories remain, with visual reminders now scattered across the ground.
“There is so much loss and so much that these people really need.”
That’s why many are jumping in at any chance they get to lend a helping hand.
“We wanted to do something to help our community and of course make sure our patients are safe," said Laura Prince, Area Vice President of Operations MS of Amedisys Home Health.
“This is really what it’s all about. This is what home health is about. These are the people we get to know and love,” said Jennifer Aylesworth, also with Amedisys Home Health.
They are out providing sack lunches filled with sandwiches, cookies, and water for storm victims to raise their spirits.
“In the midst of it all, it is all about my family. Just being around the people who love you.”
Residents say their hearts remain heavy but in times of devastation community love is what it’s all about.
“They are just grateful to have the people they love still here.”
