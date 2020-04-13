Burglary suspect wielding screwdriver killed in officer-involved shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect was shot and killed during a struggle with Jackson police officers.
A JPD officer responded to a burglary call at 2 a.m. Monday night on E. Fortification Street. The officer made contact with the suspect, a physical altercation took place and the suspect got away.
He rode away on a bicycle toward the intersection of Davis and West Streets, into a neighborhood, and hid in a crawl space under an abandoned house.
Police say several attempts were made to remove the suspect from the crawl space.
Firefighters from the Jackson Fire Department cut an access hole in the floor of the abandoned house.
Officers deployed a taser several times to subdue the suspect - which proved unsuccessful.
Officers then attempted to reach in and pull the suspect out from under the house, during that time the suspect brandished a screwdriver.
Around 4:30 am, police say the suspect attempted to attack the police officers with the screwdriver, resulting in one of the officers discharging their service weapon.
The suspect was shot in the torso and succumbed to his injuries.
An autopsy will be performed by the Hinds County Coroner to determine the exact cause of death.
