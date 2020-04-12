Severe Threat Decreasing; Turning Cooler

After a rough day of widespread severe weather, conditions will improve throughout the evening. However, we will maintain the risk for a few strong storms through midnight, capable of producing damaging wind, hail, and a brief tornado. A strong cold front will push across the state early Monday morning, leading to cooler and dry weather as the new week begins. Highs will run well below average through midweek with afternoon temperatures in the 60s, and morning lows in the 40s. A few showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but nothing widespread. Longer term, the pattern will continue to support cooler than normal weather over the next 5 to 7 days.