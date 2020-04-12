Lawrence County deputy, wife killed in Easter Sunday storm

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Lawrence County Deputy and his wife are two of the victims of Sunday’s deadly storms that moved across the state.
Lawrence County Coroner Sandra Lambert has confirmed that Lawrence County Deputy Robert Ainsworth and his wife Paula were killed in their home.
In a Facebook post, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office offered their condolences to their family. It said that Robert died a hero, shielding Paula from the storm.
Robert was a United States Marine Corp veteran and a long time employee of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Paula was a former Justice Court Deputy Clerk at the Lawrence County Justice Court and currently a Justice Court Deputy Clerk for the Walthall County Justice Court.
In total seven people were killed in tornadoes across the state. This includes these deaths in Lawrence County, one in Wathall County, one in Jones County, three in Jefferson Davis County.
