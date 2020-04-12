Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi death toll rises; elective surgeries banned
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi officials have reported 11 additional deaths from the coronavirus, raising the state’s death toll from the disease to at least 93. The state Department of Health released the new figures on Saturday. They show the total number of virus cases at a little under 2,650. Gov. Tate Reeves has encouraged residents to continue practicing social distancing over the Easter holiday by worshiping at home on Sunday. He also has banned elective surgical procedures including abortion until April 27. The order includes any procedure not needed to save a life or correct a serious medical condition.
MERIDIAN-FORMER POLICE STATION
Meridian sells former police station; developer mum on plans
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A former police station in Mississippi is being sold, and a developer is not yet revealing what he plans to put there. The Meridian City Council has voted to sell the downtown building for $35,000. Developer Greg Creel says repairs will begin soon. The city previously voted to sell the building in 2018 to someone else for a higher price. That person decided against the purchase. The new contract says if the building is not developed within two years, it will be returned to city ownership.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LIVES LOST-A POLICE MENTOR
Lives Lost: Milwaukee police leader ensured racial equality
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Lenard “Lenny” Wells had wide influence in his decades in law enforcement. He mentored generations of officers and community activists who went on to become police leaders and lawmakers. He helped ensure African Americans had equal access to promotions in the desegregated Milwaukee Police Department. Wells died March 21 at age 69 of complications from the coronavirus. He dedicated his life to racial equality and fairness, both within the Police Department and the larger community. A retired colleague described him as “a very versatile leader in Wisconsin.” In retirement, he was teaching criminal justice at the University of Memphis in Tennessee.
SEVERE WEATHER
Easter tornado threat poses safety dilemma during pandemic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The threat of strong tornadoes on Easter is posing a double-edged safety dilemma for Deep South communities deciding how to protect themselves during the coronavirus pandemic. Forecasters say an outbreak of severe thunderstorms with powerful twisters is likely Sunday from Louisiana through the Tennessee Valley. More than 4.5 million people live in the area where dangerous weather is most likely, including Birmingham, Alabama, and Jackson, Mississippi. While churches generally aren't holding indoor services, some plan drive-in worship in vehicles, which aren't safe during tornadoes. Some communities have waffled on whether to open storm shelters because of the virus threat.
REPUBLICAN CONVENTION POSTPONED
Mississippi's GOP postpones state convention
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Republican Party is putting off its annual state convention. In a news release Friday, the party said the event was initially set for May 15 and 16 but has been postponed amid the state’s ongoing response to COVID-19. In addition, the state's Republican party is postponing all precinct caucuses and county conventions that would have been held this month. The party said it hopes to reschedule the events “as soon as it is safe to do so.”
MISSISSIPPI-SPECIAL ELECTION
November vote will fill 1 of 2 Mississippi House vacancies
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A special election in November will fill one of two Mississippi House seats left vacant by a resignation. Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that he has set Nov. 3 as the date for the race in House District 87 in Forrest and Lamar counties. That’s the same day as the general election for president and other federal offices. If a runoff is needed for the special election, it will be Nov. 24. Republican Rep. Billy Andrews of Purvis resigned March 31 because he was not able to collect his state government pension while serving in the state House.