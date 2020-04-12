Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MARDI-GRAS-ZULU-KREWE
Coronavirus ravages storied New Orleans Mardi Gras group
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In a city ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak, members of one of New Orleans' most famous Mardi Gras groups _ the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club _ have paid a heavy price. Zulu President Elroy A. James said four of the fraternal organization’s members have died from coronavirus-related complications. Two others have died since the pandemic began though it’s not known if their deaths were virus-related. An additional 20 have tested positive. Fifty-one-year-old Cornell Charles is one Zulu member who died. His wife, Nicole, said her husband was a longtime coach with kids and was drawn to Zulu's philanthropic mission.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLYOVER BLESSING
New Orleans archbishop takes to sky for coronavirus blessing
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The archbishop of New Orleans sprinkled holy water from a World War II-era biplane high above the city in an unusual blessing for those affected by the coronavirus. The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reports that the open-air plane carried 70-year-old Archbishop Gregory Aymond on Good Friday from the Lakefront Airport to Kenner, to Gretna, to the French Quarter over 25 minutes. Aymond prayed for protection and healing and sprinkled holy water that came from the Jordan River, where Jesus was baptized. As of Saturday, Louisiana had more than 20,000 reported cases of the virus and 806 reported deaths.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Edwards creating task force on virus's racial disparities
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards says Louisiana will try to combat the racial disparities in coronavirus deaths with a task force aimed at educating at-risk minority communities about the virus’s risks. The task force also will conduct long-term research about how to address underlying health gaps between blacks and whites in the state. Data released by the state health department this week showed the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus has disproportionately hit black residents in the state. African Americans account for one-third of Louisiana’s population. But they represent more than 70% of the state’s deaths from COVID-19.
CIVIL RIGHTS SITES-GRANTS
South getting largest share of grants for civil rights sites
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Southern states that were once the epicenter of the civil rights struggle are getting the largest share of federal grant money meant to preserve sites linked to the movement. The National Park Service says more than $14 million will go to 51 projects in 20 states and the District of Columbia. Alabama is getting the largest amount, $3.5 million. Most of the money will go to repair and restore historic black churches. That includes Birmingham's 16th Street Baptist Church, where four girls died in a bombing. Other Deep South states including Georgia, Louisiana and South Carolina are also getting money.
SEVERE WEATHER
Easter tornado threat poses safety dilemma during pandemic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The threat of strong tornadoes on Easter is posing a double-edged safety dilemma for Deep South communities deciding how to protect themselves during the coronavirus pandemic. Forecasters say an outbreak of severe thunderstorms with powerful twisters is likely Sunday from Louisiana through the Tennessee Valley. More than 4.5 million people live in the area where dangerous weather is most likely, including Birmingham, Alabama, and Jackson, Mississippi. While churches generally aren't holding indoor services, some plan drive-in worship in vehicles, which aren't safe during tornadoes. Some communities have waffled on whether to open storm shelters because of the virus threat.
OBIT-BLAKE
Louisiana civil rights activist Dr. Harry Blake dies at 85
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A leader in the Civil Rights movement in north Louisiana, who put his life on the line in the fight for racial equality, has died after possibly being exposed to the coronavirus. Dr. Harry Blake, pastor emeritus at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church in Shreveport, died Wednesday. He was 85. The Times reports Blake’s daughter, Monica Blake Mickle, wrote on Facebook that her father was ill after being exposed to the virus but had been improving. She said test results on whether he actually had COVID-19 have not been confirmed. Gov. John Bel Edwards offered condolences on Thursday to Blake’s family during his daily press conference regarding the impact of the virus on the state.
GIRAFFE BIRTH-NEW ORLEANS
'Hope' the giraffe born in New Orleans amid pandemic
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans has welcomed a baby giraffe named Hope. The Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center announced the birth Friday. Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO Ron Forman said Hope was the perfect name for the calf, especially as New Orleans has been hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic. Located on 1,200 acres of land west of downtown New Orleans, the center is home to 13 giraffes, eight of which were born at the center. The Institute has been forced to close its facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic. The facility is asking federal officials to provide funding for larger nonprofits like zoos and aquariums.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOL MEALS
Schools struggle to safely get free meals to needy students
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Schools that feed millions of children from low-income families across the U.S. promised to keep providing meals during the coronavirus pandemic. But cities big and small quickly ran into problems when food workers, teachers and volunteers became infected or were too scared to report for duty. Some districts have been forced to suspend their programs altogether. That's left families who are already struggling more desperate. After a more than weeklong shutdown in Houston, schools in the nation's fourth-largest city made changes to reduce risks. The district started giving out enough food to last for several days in fewer locations.