ALERT DAY: Severe Storms Likely

ALERT DAY: A significant round of severe weather is ahead today, featuring waves of strong to severe storms. The initial round of storms is ongoing this morning north of I-20; while a few of those storms could become strong, the greatest severe threat occurs during the day, certainly after lunch time and into the evening. Threats include tornadoes, large hail, damaging straight line wind, and flash flooding. At this point, the higher tornado risk appears to be over the northern half of Mississippi; however, any storm today will be capable of producing a tornado. It is vital that you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts such as our First Alert Weather App, a NOAA Weather Radio, and of course live coverage on WLBT and FOX 40!