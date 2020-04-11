Significant Severe Weather Threat Sunday

ALERT DAY FOR EASTER SUNDAY: A significant round of severe weather is ahead Sunday, featuring waves of strong to severe storms. For today, starting out chilly this morning with temperatures in the 40s followed by mostly clear, dry, and pleasant conditions as highs warm to the 70s. That all changes late tonight and into Sunday; the initial round of storms moves in before sunrise; while a few of those storms could become strong, the greatest severe threat occurs during the day Sunday, certainly after lunch time and into the evening. Threats include tornadoes, large hail, damaging straight line wind, and flash flooding. It is vital that you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts such as our First Alert Weather App, a NOAA Weather Radio, and of course live coverage on WLBT and FOX 40!