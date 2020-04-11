Severe Storms: Easter Sunday

ALERT DAY FOR EASTER SUNDAY: A significant round of severe weather is ahead Sunday, featuring waves of strong to severe storms. After starting out chilly this morning we had an absolutely gorgeous afternoon featuring a crystal clear sky and temperatures in the 70s. That all changes late tonight and into the day Sunday. The initial round of storms moves in before sunrise in The Delta; while a few of those storms could become strong, the greatest severe threat occurs during the day Sunday, certainly after lunch time and into the evening. Threats include tornadoes, large hail, damaging straight line wind, and flash flooding. It is vital that you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts such as our First Alert Weather App, a NOAA Weather Radio, and of course live coverage on WLBT and FOX 40!