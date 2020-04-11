Ridgeland business offering virtual funerals as social distancing rules linger

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Under the current social distancing rules, no more than 10 people may gather in one place. That makes having a funeral difficult.
But there is a way to make sure your loved ones can be involved no matter where they are.
When Linda Poole’s husband Ulysses died in early March, the process of planning the funeral was made more difficult as the CoViD-19 threat became more prominent.
With social distancing in place and family far away, Linda Poole needed a good way to include everyone.
“I wanted them to be able to experience it so they could get the closure they needed and show the respect and honor they needed to show,” said Poole.
She heard about Kam Hoskins, who does streaming funerals online through her business, MyFuneralGuide.org.
She didn’t know how important that would be to her after the funeral. She can now see the things she didn’t before.
“During parts of it, you were there, your body was there, but your mind and your emotions I would say blocked your memories,” she said.
That’s one thing MyFuneralGuide.org definitely strives to do, said Kam.
“Our motto is let me be your eyes when you’re blinded by grief, because in those moments you really are blinded by grief and you need someone to see for you, see the details, see the little things you won’t necessarily be paying attention to,” she said.
MyFuneralGuide.org is based in Ridgeland and shoots services all over the country. Kam says you need to be sure of certain technological capabilities, but her company can take care of the rest.
“So when you’re planning the service, if you do want it to be livestreamed on Facebook or on any of the streaming platforms, you do need high speed internet,” she said.
Linda Poole said she recommends the service. She said it meant the world to her and her family.
“It allowed them to be there during that moment and not at a later date. It allowed them to process their emotions, their feelings, and show their respect," Linda Poole said. "And Mr. Poole would’ve liked that.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.