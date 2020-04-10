Woman issued eviction notice despite governor’s executive order

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It's well after the first of the month, time when most rent payments are due.
One Jackson woman is facing being thrown out of her apartment despite the governor's order to not remove tenants.
A woman we will call Mary received an eviction notice Monday for her Camelot apartment in Jackson.
The renter said she informed management that she was out of work prior to receiving notice, but she has plans to pay.
The bus driver said she provided proof of employment which they required.
(Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said the woman was a JPS bus driver.)
Management said they would allow her to spread out April's payment, but she was brought to tears by her dilemma.
“I have been over there for years, never missed a payment,” Mary said. “And I would think on my standards of my paying bills that they would give me some credit for that."
Governor Tate Reeves issued an executive order prohibiting evictions, although he said efforts should be made to make rent payments.
According to the Mississippi Center for Justice, the Governor’s Shelter-in-Place Order is a moratorium on evictions, meaning landlords should have no legal means to evict at this time.
“There is a shelter-in-place order. There is a moratorium on evictions and there is an order by the public service commissioners for no disconnection of utilities,” said Mississippi Center for Justice President/CEO Vangela M. Wade.
The center has received several calls about evictions and is recommending you contact them and go to their website for more information.
Officials report there could be hope for tenants with the federal economic stimulus package. which could provide funding for rental payments.
We were unable to reach Camelot management for comment on issuing eviction notices.
