Three men arrested by Vicksburg police, each accused of different crimes

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police Department made several arrests this week.
The first arrest was 47-year-old Khristoffer Hearron on Wednesday, April 8. Officers of the VPD Narcotics/NET Team stated that Hearron arrested and charged with one count of tampering with physical evidence.
His bond was set at $20,000.
The second arrest was 19-year-old Jadauriuce Devoils on Thursday, April 9. Vicksburg police stated that he was arrested on Thursday for stealing a firearm.
Devoils was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm.
His bond was set at $20,000.
The third arrest was 27-years-old Ruben Williams on Friday, April 10. According to Vicksburg police, Williams led police on a brief chase.
He was in violation of Vickburg’s curfew and was also discovered to be in possession of cocaine.
Williams was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Failure to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle, False Information to a Police officer, Driving with an Expired License, and Curfew Violation.
His bond was set at $5,000.
All three suspects are set to appear in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, April 10.
