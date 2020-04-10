Teens arrested for auto burglary in Brandon subdivision

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon police officers responded to a call on Winchester Lane in the Easthaven Estates subdivision around 12:44 a.m. Wednesday.
The property owner who called police said they heard their car alarm go off and when they looked outside, they saw two suspects had rolled their vehicle down the driveway toward the street and left the door open.
The owner provided a description of the suspects, who they saw hiding in some bushes before running from the scene.
A vehicle driving recklessly at a high rate of speed was pulled over minutes later on West Armistead Drive while leaving the neighborhood.
The detective detained the two juvenile male occupants and patrol officers confirmed they matched the description provided by the witness.
The two suspects, aged 16 and 17 from Brandon, were arrested and charged with auto burglary.
One of the juveniles was also charged with possession of marijuana.
Both suspects were transported to the Rankin County Juvenile Detention Center.
