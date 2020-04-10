Suspect captured in Brookhaven murder

Suspect captured in Brookhaven murder
Praiveon Travareous Sanders (Source: Brookhaven Police Department)
By WLBT Digital | April 9, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT - Updated April 10 at 10:45 AM

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Brookhaven are investigating a homicide that happened on Thursday evening.

According to multiple law enforcement sources, sometime before 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, a male victim was fatally shot on East Cherokee Street.

In a video, police and paramedics can be seen at the scene where the victim appears to be lying in the street.

Praiveon Travareous Sanders is considered a suspect in the homicide.

He was apprehended Friday morning by the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department.

Sanders was arrested without incident.

