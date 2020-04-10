Suspect captured in Brookhaven murder

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Brookhaven are investigating a homicide that happened on Thursday evening.
According to multiple law enforcement sources, sometime before 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, a male victim was fatally shot on East Cherokee Street.
In a video, police and paramedics can be seen at the scene where the victim appears to be lying in the street.
Praiveon Travareous Sanders is considered a suspect in the homicide.
He was apprehended Friday morning by the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department.
Sanders was arrested without incident.
