Rankin Schools provide update on distance learning, grades

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Public Schools have sent out a message to families regarding distance learning.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Dr. Sue Townsend says the assignments students are doing at home will not reflect negatively on the student’s academic record, but could improve a student’s yearly average.
Students can earn up to 10 points to be added to their yearly average by completing the distance learning assignments. Online assignments will be monitored and recorded weekly, but grades will not be assigned or recorded. COMPLETE or INCOMPLETE will be assigned.
