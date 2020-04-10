Police are searching for suspect in Brookhaven murder

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Brookhaven are investigating a homicide this evening.
According to multiple law enforcement sources, sometime before 6:45 p.m., a male victim was fatally shot on East Cherokee Street.
In a video, police and paramedics can be seen at the scene where the victim appears to be lying in the street.
Police are currently searching for Praiveon Travareous Sanders as a suspect of the homicide.
If anyone comes into contact with Sanders please notify the Brookhaven Police Department at (601)833-2424.
Praiveon Travareous Sanders is considered to be armed and dangerous.
