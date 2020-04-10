Passenger traffic at Jackson airport down 90% as virus pummels travel industry

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The effects from the coronavirus on the travel industry has been significant.
Around the globe and across the country, virus fears have drastically impacted air travel. Several airlines have grounded fleets of planes.
What planes are taking off are ghost flights, many nearly free of any passengers.
In a press release this week, the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority at Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport said their daily flights are down 70% from a year ago.
Passenger traffic is also way down 90% from what it is normally. Parking revenues have also down by the same amount.
Due to the revenue declines, the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority has decided to reduce their workforce by 8%.
They’re also taking energy conservation measures, restricting purchases and cutting consultant contracts by 67% to make up for the losses.
There is now a hiring freeze in effect and certain executive positions are being eliminated.
All drastic changes made locally as the whole airline industry is revamped amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
