Outpouring of support for school bus driver given eviction notice

BOLTON, Miss. (WLBT) - There has been an outpouring of support from those who want to help an out-of-work school bus driver facing eviction.
Thursday, we reported she worked for Jackson Public Schools. Now, we’ve learned she drives for Hinds County Schools.
All JPS bus drivers are still being paid.
Bolton restaurant owner Fentress McGraw was one of the people who contacted WLBT and wanted to help.
"When I first read the story, I was just touched," said McGraw.
The 49-year-old felt compelled to assist the bus driver he did not know when he learned she was given an eviction notice and could be forced from her Jackson apartment.
The Bolton native said, “I have not always been in the position that I am now to help someone and God has really been good to me, and I wanted to just help her."
Thursday, the woman, who only wanted to be identified as “Mary,” was facing eviction from her Camelot apartment.
The Jackson resident was brought to tears after sharing that she lived in her apartment for over a decade and always paid her rent.
“You look on the news, look at the unemployment rate to see that it’s a lot of people out of work,” said the laid off school bus driver. “Just don’t give up. This too shall pass."
She works for National Express and has not worked since spring break.
We received this response from officials at her apartment complex:
“Mary” said she is overwhelmed by the support from strangers and is grateful.
“If you’re able to help someone right now at this time, be a blessing to somebody,” added McGraw.
He will be meeting “Mary” and giving her a financial contribution toward her rent payment.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.