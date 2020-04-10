One-day COVID-19 testing open in 2 new locations next week

CHICKASAW CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Chickasaw and Jefferson counties will have one-day mobile COVID-19 testing Tuesday.
The sites will be set up at Chickasaw Agri Center at 800 Starkville Road in Houston and Fayette High School at 2277 Main Street in Fayette on Tuesday, April 14.
Those in need of testing can use the C Spire health app for a free screening. If it’s determined you should get a test, you can then go to the location.
If you don’t have a smartphone, you can call 601-496-7200.
Testing at Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson is available seven days a week, but will be suspended on April 12 due to the threat of severe weather.
