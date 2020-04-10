Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Casino workers across the country are calling on the gambling industry to pay its laid-off workers their full salary and benefits for the duration of the shutdown necessitated by the coronavirus. In an online conference Thursday, casino workers and their union leaders from Las Vegas, Atlantic City, New Orleans and Mississippi called on the industry to “step up and do the right thing.” Many laid-off workers have not been able to file for unemployment, and have no income, even as bills, rent and mortgage payments come due, they said. Many casinos gave their workers two weeks’ salary upon closing; a few will pay through mid or late May.