JPS teacher’s assistant who died of coronavirus leaves great legacy for her students

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Public School District is remembering an Exceptional Education Teacher Assistant at Spann Elementary who died from COVID-19.
We talked with the principal at Spann Elementary who shares the great loss and memory of the educator, who she says leaves behind a great legacy.
“Miss Rollins was dedicated and committed to the entire student body at Spann Elementary. We absolutely adored her. She was patient, she was kind. She was everything you want your students to be around.”
Lori G.Torrey is the Principal at Spann Elementary School. She says she learned of the death of 38-year-old Shalondra Rollins from the school’s PTA President.
Torrey said, "Miss Rollins' mom contacted our PTA President and asked her to contact me. So she shared the news with me and then I was able to get in contact with Miss Rollins' mom and then her fiance also called to share the news. So the family immediately shared the news with the Spann family."
Rollins died Tuesday from COVID-19. The first reported death in Jackson. She was a classmate of Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba who posted a tribute to Rollins on social media. Torrey says her legacy will never be forgotten.
Torrey said, “We will definitely remember her and we will treasure her memory at Spann. But also I’ve reached out to the parents and asked that they speak with their child about the passing of Miss Rollins. So she was such a committed, dedicated person to Spann Elementary that it doesn’t matter how much time passes by, she will always be remembered.”
Rollins had been an Exceptional Needs teacher at Spann for the last two years.
“I’m hearing such an outpouring on social media about her. It’s because she was a great spirit. She was very kind, she was always smiling and she was always willing to go above and beyond and to do anything that you asked of her,” Torrey said.
