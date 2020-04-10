Husband and wife escape house fire in Raymond

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - A husband and wife survived a house fire this morning in Raymond.
According to Tim Everett, Assistant Chief of Byram Volunteer Department, the fire started around 1:30 a.m.
The couple was trapped in the house but they both managed to escape the massive flames.
Their two-story home was completely destroyed by the fire.
The husband and wife were sent to the hospital to be checked for injuries.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
