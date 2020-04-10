Gov. Reeves on Easter Sunday storms: ‘Our state needs prayer.'

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two threats will make sheltering in place even more important this weekend, particularly on Easter Sunday.
Mississippians are accustomed to spring severe weather. But this round you’ve got more variables.
It will be Easter Sunday and, of course, we’re still in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.
“Large hail and violent tornadoes are threats in just about every single region of our state on Easter Sunday,” said Governor Tate Reeves.
The City of Clinton is hoping folks will heed the warnings before they ever hear a siren.
“If you can find a family member or a friend who has a structure that you could go to, make that plan today," explained City of Clinton Director of Communication Mark Jones. “If you have nowhere else to go, that’s why we have this facility.”
They are putting some additional safety measures in place.
“We ask people when they come to wear mask, wear a traditional mask, bring some gloves and hand sanitizer," noted Jones. "It’s a smaller room, so be prepared to try to keep your distance and not touch surfaces as much as you can.”
We asked what this might mean for gatherings of ten people of more.
“Typically, based on our population, generally speaking the shelters do not get overcrowded during times of shelter," said MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel. "So, social distancing during these conditions should not be an issue. But life safety has to be in effect during this time.”
Governor Reeves tweeting Friday morning making note that healthcare workers and first responders are already stretched thin because of COVID-19.
“There is no replacement for personal preparedness," said Reeves. "Please take care of your family proactively as this weekend could become a very dangerous weekend.”
If you typically go to a shelter or safe room in your area, make your plan now. Double check that they are open and what their policies will be.
