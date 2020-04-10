Friday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Quiet weather tonight with lows in the 40s by morning under clear to partly cloudy skies. After a chilly start, expect 70s and partly sunny skies Saturday afternoon. A few showers or a thunderstorm are possible Saturday night. Sunday will give us a few storms in the morning, which some may be severe. Otherwise, the Alert Day is underway as stronger storms will move in during the afternoon, possibly triggering severe weather, including tornadoes, damaging wind and hail, along with torrential rain of 1 to 2 inches. The worst of the weather should be arriving after noon and end by early evening, closer to sunset. We are under a moderate risk for severe weather Sunday. Cooler and drier weather moves in next week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Average high this time of year is 75 and the average low is 51. Sunrise is 6:35am and the sunset is 7:28pm. North wind at 5 mph tonight and southeast at 10 mph Saturday. Sunday will be very windy, even outside and away from thunderstorms. It will not storm the entire day, but you should have a plan in place as to where you can ride out the storm safely, especially if you are in a mobile home. They are typically unsafe in tornadic weather, so find out in advance if your community shelter is open and make sure to follow social distancing guidelines with the coronavirus pandemic ongoing.