First Alert Forecast: clearing, cooler Friday; severe storms likely Sunday

WEEKEND PLANNER: Unsettled weather likely to continue into the weekend with a chance for rain and storms. Saturday, for the most part, will be quiet. Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds with highs in the 70s. Rain chances will increase overnight as a warm front pushes over the region into Easter Sunday. An ALERT DAY has been put in place for Sunday as storms that are able to take advantage of an unstable atmosphere Sunday late morning through evening could become severe before the cold front. Strong winds, hail and a few tornadoes are possible Sunday across central Mississippi. Stay weather aware and vigilant during this time. Storms exit overnight Sunday and into early Monday morning.