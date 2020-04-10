First Alert Forecast: clearing, cooler Friday; severe storms likely Sunday

FRIDAY: Morning clouds and showers south will clear for sunny breaks through the afternoon hours – a cooler day expected with highs in the 60s to near 70 for most. We’ll remain mostly clear overnight as lows drop into the 40s, seasonably cool for early April.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Unsettled weather likely to continue into the weekend with a chance for rain and storms. Saturday, for the most part, will be quiet. Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds with highs in the 70s. Rain chances will increase overnight as a warm front pushes over the region into Easter Sunday. An ALERT DAY has been put in place for Sunday as storms that are able to take advantage of an unstable atmosphere Sunday late morning through evening could become severe before the cold front. Strong winds, hail and a few tornadoes are possible Sunday across central Mississippi. Stay weather aware and vigilant during this time. Storms exit overnight Sunday and into early Monday morning.
EXTENDED FORECAST: In the wake of the cold front, expect cooler air to stick around through much of next week. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s Monday and Tuesday. A weak disturbance may kick a shower or two Tuesday evening, but most will remain dry. Temperatures will gradually creep back up, into the 70s by the week’s end.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.