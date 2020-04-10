Every student in the Holmes Co. Consolidated School District to get a personal computing device

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Every student in the Holmes County Consolidated School District will soon be getting a personal computing device.
In a unanimous vote, the Board of Education approved the superintendent’s recommendation to buy laptops for all students in grades 6–12 and tablets for K–5 schoolchildren.
“Each K-12 child will have access to his/her own computer. We are moving our district into the 21st Century,” said Superintendent James L. Henderson.
Since the closure of schools in mid-March, HCCSD has distributed computing devices to every family in the district.
The district is distributing hot spots to rural households and establishing mobile internet stations.
School buses have also been outfitted with wireless networks.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.