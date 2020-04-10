Church’s annual Good Friday cross walk continues during pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As members of CrossPoint Community Church made their trip down Highway 98 Friday, something was different about this year’s walk amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the Good Friday tradition, 40 to 50 men usually carry the cross, but there were only 10 Friday.
The last of those 10 was James Hughes, an 83-year-old man who carried the cross down the driveway of the church.
“It’s a message of hope for our community," said Dean Register, the church’s pastor. “We have people of all religious backgrounds that ask us throughout the year, ‘Are you going to do the cross walk again?’ So I think it resonates with everybody."
The walk is 6.8 miles. One man explained why he signed up to participate.
“We want to remind people of what the cross is, for it’s a symbol where Jesus paid it all for us, and it’s a constant reminder of hope," said Dale Hataway, who participated in the cross walk. “That [we] have the ability to trade our life, our past mistakes, for what he did on the cross."
Each one of the walkers wore a shirt with “hope” written on it.
“In this time with so much uncertainty and having to be socially distant and having to take certain precautions just to be around people to do the bare necessities, we wanted people to see past our circumstances and see the hope of the message that the cross brings," Hataway said.
CrossPoint Church has gone online with all of its services to continue spreading the word of faith during these troublesome times.
Register believes it’s important to adhere to the guidelines put in place while practicing faith during this Easter weekend.
