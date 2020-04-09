Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few showers are possible overnight tonight and into the morning, mainly from areas along I-20 and to the south. No severe weather is expected. Lows will be in the 50s by morning. Friday will be partly to mostly sunny and only in the 60s. Friday night and Saturday morning will drop into the 40s, before clouds start to increase Saturday. Highs will reach the 70s. Showers are possible Saturday night. Easter Sunday is an Alert Day. Severe weather, including tornadoes, damaging wind, large hail and torrential rain are possible from about sunrise and up through about sunset. It will not storm that entire time, but the threat of severe weather will exist during that time. We’ve also added a story to our website wlbt.com that gives instructions on what to do in severe weather, if you live in a mobile home and dealing with the stay-at-home orders we currently live under. You should make plans ahead of time. Saftery from the tornado is most important. Doing your best to maintain social distancing is important after that. Please check in advance to see if your community has a neighborhood or county shelter open, so you know where to go if that is an option for you under these circumstances. The weather will quiet down Sunday night. Monday and Tuesday look real nice and cooler with sunshine and highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.