Prayer vigil held for 11 year old killed while sleeping in bed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) Jordan McCoy, 11, was shot and killed while he was asleep in his bed. Wednesday evening, friends and family honored his life by holding a candlelight vigil to honor his life.
“I have seen this happen to so many families, but I never thought this would happen to me.”
During the early morning hours on Monday April 6th, life changed forever for Jonvonda Fields.
Shots were fired into their apartment striking her 11 year old son who was sleeping peacefully in bed.
“At the end of the day, God needed him more then I did. My baby didn’t have to suffer, he made it to where I am trying to be one day.”
Heartbroken family members stand holding pictures, candles, remembering the life of little Jordan McCoy.
“It is just so hard for me to picture him gone, but I know he is in heaven helping God… asking to bless our blessings,” said family member Christopher Fields.
”I used to babysit them and we would all gather in the living room and Jordan would ask to put on Michael Jackson and we would dance. He was so sweet.” said Jordan Austin, the families babysitter.
They are asking the community, what more will it take to end gun violence in Jackson?
“I just want peace I do not want any retaliation… I just want everyone to love and have this peaceful moment for me and my family.”
Little Jordan McCoy’s killer has not been identified… but his mother says she has nothing but love and left in her heart.
“I will not allow any hatred in my heart for whoever did this. My heart does not hate them.. I love them because Jesus loves them.”
